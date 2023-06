SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 17-year-old.

Camilla Cooper was last seen Monday around 7:50 p.m. leaving from the 900 block of Joe St., SPD said.

Camilla is described as 5-foot-7 and 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description wasn’t provided by police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 912-651-6742.