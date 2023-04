SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing teen.

Taylor Braxton, 13, was last seen at noon on Saturday in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

She’s five feet tall and 115 pounds. Taylor was last seen wearing a fuchsia bonnet with a brown/gray hoodie and brown tights.

Savannah Police said she’s known to frequent Savannah Gardens, 38th/Ott, Frazier Homes and MLK/Alfred.

If you see her, call 911.