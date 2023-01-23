SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro.

The couple is believed to be Hispanic, SPD said.

courtesy Savannah Police Department

The man was dressed in a black mask, black hat, black polo-style shirt, gray pants and black shoes. The woman had long black hair and was dressed in a black mask, black hat, maroon sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact detectives at 912-651-6994 ext. 1391.