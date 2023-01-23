SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro.

The couple is believed to be Hispanic, SPD said.

  • courtesy Savannah Police Department
The man was dressed in a black mask, black hat, black polo-style shirt, gray pants and black shoes. The woman had long black hair and was dressed in a black mask, black hat, maroon sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact detectives at 912-651-6994 ext. 1391.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.