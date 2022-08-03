SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos.

The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and a cap.

The second is described as a young Black male who was not wearing a shirt but was wearing black shorts and a pair of black and white sneakers.

The third is described as a young Black female who was wearing athletic-style pants with a red shirt and a cap.

The final suspect is described as a young Black female who had a ponytail and was wearing black pants with a white shirt that was tied on the sides.

If you have information on this incident or any other incident SPD advises that you contact the Violent Crime Tip Line by calling (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers by calling (912) 234-2020. You can also contact CrimeStoppers digitally by clicking or tapping on the link here.