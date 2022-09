SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Kelyn Glover, 13, was last seen on Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive.

She is 5’6” tall, weighs 96 pounds and was last seen possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored Crocs. She frequents the areas of Wheaton Street and Randolph, Skidaway and E. DeRenne, the 700 block of W 57th Street and E 52nd andSkidaway.

Police say if you see her, call 911. I