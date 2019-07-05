Savannah Police seek to identify suspects in stolen car investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Southside Precinct detectives are asking for the community’s help identifying four suspects in a stolen auto investigation and a string of entering autos.

On June 17 around 10 p.m., the victim parked a burgundy Kia Optima at Windmill Apartments on Talina Lane. The next day, the vehicle was missing, and the victim reported it to police.

On June 20, the missing vehicle was spotted at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on the 10500 block of Abercorn Street with four male suspects inside. When the suspects noticed police, they fled the scene. The car was later recovered with numerous items from other entering auto investigations.

The suspects are described as black males in their late teens to early twenties.

via Savannah Police Department

via Savannah Police Department

via Savannah Police Department

via Savannah Police Department

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 2216. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.