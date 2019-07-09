Savannah Police seek to identify suspect in Home Depot shoplifting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Southside Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a shoplifting that happened Sunday, June 23.

According to Savannah Police, at around 1 p.m. at the Home Depot on the 11100 block of Abercorn Street, a male is seen on surveillance footage entering the store and putting multiple items in their shopping cart. He then walks out of the store with the merchandise, which totaled approximately $2,100.

The suspect then entered a green Honda Civic and drive away.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing about five foot seven inches tall and weighing around 225 pounds. He wore a black shirt, white gym shorts and red sneakers during the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call detectives at 912-351-3400 ext. 2216. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.