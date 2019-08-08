Savannah Police seek to identify man caught on camera using stolen credit card

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department Southside Precinct is trying to identify a man caught on surveillance video using a stolen credit card.

The man was seen using the credit card at the Enmarket, 4202 Montgomery Street, on July 25. Then, he tried to use the card at Circle K, 4315 Ogeechee Road. The card was reported stolen from a car at a home on White Bluff Road.

The suspect is a black male, and was seen wearing dark pants, black shoes and no shirt when the incident happened. He was traveling in a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Southside Precinct at 912-351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.