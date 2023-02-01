SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who allegedly made thousands of dollars in stolen credit card purchases.

Police say that the cards were stolen from a vehicle outside Planet Fitness on Jan. 11. After they were stolen, more than $2,500 in purchases was made at Best Buy. Attempts were made to use the card at Oglethorpe Mall but were unsuccessful.

Photo courtesy of the Savannah Police Department

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact detectives at (912) 651-6994 ext. 1391 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.