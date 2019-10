SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police are looking for a teenager who has not been seen in over a week.

Bobby Carbaugh was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 15 leaving the 1700 block of E. 32nd Street at 11 p.m., according to police.

Bobby is described as a 14-year-old who is 5’7” and 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray shorts.

Savannah Police urge anyone with information on his location to call 911.