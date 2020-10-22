Savannah police seek suspect in Montgomery street shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a shooting suspect.

Police say Michael McIver, 29, shot a man sending the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police discovered the victim Wednesday morning after responding to a report of a shooting on the 2400 block of Montgomery Street.

Police say McIver was inside a store when the victim walked in.

Police say McIver fired shots at him before fleeing the store. Detectives do not believe this is a random shooting as both individuals are known to each other.

The victim is currently listed in serious but stable condition. McIver is wanted for a felony aggravated assault warrant. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information about McIver’s location, please contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime. More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm.