Savannah Police seek shoplifting suspect caught on camera

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help identifying and locating a shoplifting suspect.

Police say the suspect is seen on surveillance footage on more than one occasion stealing air compressors from the Home Depot on Victory Drive. Police say the crime happened in September.

Police say the man is approximately 5-foot-10 and around 175-195 lbs. He has brown eyes and is usually seen wearing a baseball hat with a black scarf tucked underneath. He was seen leaving the business in a gold in color Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to contact the Eastside Precinct at (912) 898-3252 ext. 1461. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

