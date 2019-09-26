Savannah police seek public’s help locating two wanted subjects in unrelated cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department detectives are working to locate two subjects wanted for unrelated cases.

The first subject is 24-year-old Rashanik Blake Munford. She is wanted for a DNA search warrant. Officials say she could be in the Atlanta area.

The second subject is 28-year-old Tierre Lashe Griffin. He is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana warrants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Unit at 912-651-6728, the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.