Savannah police seek public’s help identifying two auto theft suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Southside Precinct is looking to identify two suspects in an entering auto and auto theft investigation.

According to the Savannah Police Department, on Saturday, July 13, officers responded to a home on Montclair Boulevard about a vehicle that was broken into and another that was stolen. The incident is suspected to have happened the evening of July 12. The entered vehicle was left unlocked, and the spare key to the stolen car was inside of the unlocked one.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered. The suspects are described as black males in their 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (912) 525-3100 ext.7401. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.