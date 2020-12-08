Savannah Police seek missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a woman missing out of Midtown Savannah.

Vicky Stringer, 69, was last seen on Monday leaving Mason Drive, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

She was driving an early 2000s gray Honda Civic Coupe. Stringer is described as 5’2” and 200 lbs. and was wearing a black shirt, black tights and a green sweater.

If you see her, SPD urges you to call 911.