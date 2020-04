SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old believed to have been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Jacob Eli Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on the 4000 block of Ogeechee Road.

He is described as 5’10” and 130 lbs. and was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.

If seen, call 911.