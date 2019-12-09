Savannah Police seek missing teen girl

SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 13-year-old last seen on Wednesday in Midtown Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Rahnay McBride was seen on Palm Avenue on Dec. 4, but is known to frequent Garden City and several areas around Savannah: Montgomery Street Apartments, area of 33rd and Ash streets, 54th Street, and 32nd and Nettles streets near Rogers Street.

The teenager is described as a black female, standing 5’2” and about 100 lbs. with long braids. Rahnay was last seen wearing a jean jacket and pink tights.

If seen, call 911.