SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

Adrian Perry Jr. was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Kenneth Dunham Street, according to SPD.

The 15-year-old is described as 5 feet 8 inches and between 145 to 155 pounds. A clothing description was not available.

If you see him, police say call 911.