SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are searching for a missing mother and her young son in Savannah.

Brittany Davis, 27, and her 1-year-old Javon were last seen at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Waters Avenue, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Police say she frequents West Savannah and the area of 37th Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

If you see her, call 911.