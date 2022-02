SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 65-year-old has gone missing, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Fred Hoffman was last seen on Thursday. Details on his last known location or possible whereabouts were not immediately provided.

Hoffman is described as 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds. According to SPD, he’s known to frequently wear a brown suede jacket.

Call 911 if you see him, police urged.