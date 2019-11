SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager last seen Thursday in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, 14-year-old Ahmarii Williams was seen near the Hurst Avenue area near E. Montgomery Cross Road.

He’s described as a black juvenile, 6’0” and 130 lbs. Ahmarii was wearing a black hoodie and red jogger pants at the time.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.