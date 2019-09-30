Savannah Police seek high speed chase suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating Juan Luis Delvalle, 37.

Officials say Delvalle led Savannah Police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high speed chase on the south side of Savannah in the early morning of Sept. 14th.

He is a Hispanic male, who is around 5-foot-4, 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 252-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.