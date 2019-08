SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly woman.

Janite Krishnan, 84, was last seen at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Kroger on Gwinnett Street. She was wearing a burgundy scarf on her head, a burgundy shirt and a gray skirt.

Krishnan suffers from dementia. Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately.