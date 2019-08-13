Savannah Police seek help finding missing man last seen Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Special Victims Unit detectives are asking for the community’s help finding a missing elderly man.

Joseph Weston, 86, was last seen on Aug. 10 at a residence on the 800 block of W. 39th Street. He is 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan shoes.

He is known to frequent the areas of Park Avenue, Waters Avenue, Love and Eagle Streets, and Cloverdale area and the Wendy’s on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Anyone with information on Weston’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.