SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Thursday.

Cradaijah Bryant was last seen at 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the 800 block of Sherman Avenue, according to officials.

Bryant is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has waist-length braids parted to the right. She is frequently in the Port Wentworth and Garden City areas.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.