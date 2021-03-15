Savannah Police searching for suspect wanted for property damage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are searching for a suspect wanted for criminal damage to property at a local laundromat.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the suspect is wanted for breaking a window at a laundromat on Waters Avenue on March 2.





Police say the suspect is a white male with dark hair, thick sideburns, a mustache and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts and black flip-flops, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.