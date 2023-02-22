SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman last seen off of E. 70th St.

According to police, Nigerie Brannen, 23, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. in the 800 block of E. 70th St. She is described as being 5’3″ and weighing about 240 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, red tights, black shoes, and carrying a black and white hoodie with a brown Michael Kors purse.

Nigerie was wearing her hair in a ponytail.

Police ask if you see Nigerie to please call 911.