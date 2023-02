SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing teenager tonight.

According to police, Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen in the 2100 block of Derenne on Jan. 7. Destiny has orange hair, stands about 5’9″ and weighs about 300 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, green shirt, and black pants.

Police ask that if you see Destiny to please call 911.