SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teen this afternoon.

According to police, Christopher Davis, 16, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 near Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. Christopher is described as being 5’11” and weighs about 145 lbs. He has brown eyes and a shaved head and was wearing a black and grey t-shirt, black sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Police ask that if you see Christopher or know of his whereabouts, please call 911.