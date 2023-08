SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing man today.

A man known as Ricky, who is known to frequent the areas of 3100 block of Montgomery St. and the 500 block of E 34th, is described as being bald with dark brown eyes. He’s about 5’9″ and weighs approximately 250 lbs.

Police ask that you call the Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742 if you see Ricky.