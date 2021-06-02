SPD charges 4 suspects in homicide of missing 23-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) charged four suspects in the homicide of a missing 23-year-old man.

Charles Vinson, 23 was found deceased on the 2900 block of Julia Law St. He was reported missing on April 27, according to SPD. Vinson was last seen the previous day around 2:30 a.m., SPD said.

The U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force (SERFTF) charged Marquis Raquel Parrish, 27, with murder. Carlos Tyriek Roundtree, 26, was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the homicide

He was served with warrants in the Chatham County jail where he was previously booked for another charge, SPD said. Both were charged on May 7.

Aalyiah Nycole Jahnique Duncan, 22, was arrested on a charge of murder (party to a crime), on May 23. SPD and SERFTF arrested Javaris Jevon Roundtree, 24, on a charge of murder on June 2, SPD said.

The investgation are ongoing. All four subjects are booked at the Chatham County jail.