SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Friday afternoon.

SPD says Gabriel Dowell, was last seen around 5 p.m. at 21 N Berwick Dr. Dowell is wearing a white shirt and black pants with a lime green stripe.

Dowell is 5-foot-4, weighs 110 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes, police say. Police urge anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.