Savannah Police searching for shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a shoplifting suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from home improvement stores in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), for multiple months the man has stolen items from Lowe’s and Home Depot on Abercorn Street. The suspect is described as an African-American man in his mid 30’s, between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall. The man also has tattoos on his forearms.

SPD asks anyone with information to call 912-414-9493, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.