FBI assisting in search for missing woman last seen in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are stepping up their search for a missing woman last seen in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), 24-year-old Melanie Steele and her husband were visiting Savannah from Alpharetta earlier this month. Steele hasn’t been located.

SPD announced Tuesday that other agencies, like the FBI, are also stepping up to help find her.

News 3 recently spoke with Steele’s mom who says it isn’t like her to disappear.

“I know she left the hotel and has not been since or heard from since,” said Julia Tinker Johnson in a phone call. “Oh my God, I am so concerned because Melanie would never, ever, ever just leave.”

SPD says she was last seen on Friday, Sept. 13 near a motel on Abercorn Street. She is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact SPD’s Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742.