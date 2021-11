SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are searching for a missing teen last seen Friday afternoon.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says 15-year-old Talaysha Eaton was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Timberland Apartments. SPD says Eaton is 5-foot-2 and weighs between 120 and 130 pounds.

Police say she was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts or jeans, black and white Crocs and maybe glasses. SPD urges anyone who sees her to call 9-1-1.