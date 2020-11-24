Savannah Police search for man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating Maleak Parrish, 20, a suspect sought for multiple domestic violence related incidents.

Police say Parrish faces charges connected to two recent assaults on a woman and her unborn child.

Those charges include aggravated assault DVA, kidnapping DVA and criminal trespass DVA.

Police ask anyone with knowledge regarding Parrish’s whereabouts to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm