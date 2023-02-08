SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after sticking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah.

On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, of Myrle Beach, S.C., suffering from injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

Both were transported to a hospital where Barbara Curry is being treated for serious injuries. Thomas Curry has since been released.

Police say the husband and wife were crossing the intersection of Liberty Street on Montgomery Street when they were struck by a gray Ford F-150. The vehicle briefly stopped and then fled the scene.

The truck was last seen getting onto Highway 16 from Louisville Road and should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the incident, vehicle or driver should contact TIU at 912-525-2474 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.