Savannah Police search for domestic violence suspect considered armed & dangerous

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks the public’s help for locating a wanted domestic violence suspect.

Police say Henry Milton Gaines, 33, is wanted for a domestic violence-related assault that occurred on December 12th.

Gaines faces charges of Kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Police say Gaines should be considered armed and dangerous.

If located, contact police and do not try to make contact with him.

Anyone with additional information on Gaines or his whereabouts should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm