Savannah police say 12-year-old accidentally shoots 14-year-old in leg while handling stolen gun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 12-year-old accidentally shot a 14-year-old in the leg, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD says the two were playing with the gun — that was reported stolen from a car on Nov. 27.

The shooting happened Dec. 4 on Duval Street around 5:45 p.m.

“A 12-year-old handling a gun and shooting a 14-year old should not happen anywhere,” Savannah Police Department (SPD) Chief Roy Minter said.

The wound was non-life-threatening, however, Minter said stolen guns continue to be used in crimes across the city. Minter said 169 guns have been stolen out of cars and 130 were stolen out of unlocked cars this year in Savannah.

Minter urged gun owners to be responsible and lock their cars if they leave guns in there, but preferably to secure them inside their homes. He also said anyone who needs a gun lock can visit one of SPD precincts to get a free one.

“This incident could have been avoided,” Minter said. “We need gun owners to take responsibility for securing their firearms by locking their doors, removing firearms from their vehicles and securing firearms in the home. Also, talk to your children about the dangers of firearms. Reducing the number of illegal guns on our streets could have a major impact on the violent crime and shootings occurring in our city.”