SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police responded to two shootings overnight.

The first shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday near 42nd Street and Drayton Street. According to Savannah Police Department, one man was shot, but was not seriously injured.

Police also responded to a domestic shooting on Savannah’s Southside. Police say one man was shot in a home on Beauregard Street at around 1 a.m. this morning. He is expected to recover.

These are developing stories.