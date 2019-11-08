Savannah Police respond to apparent shooting incident in Live Oak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident in Live Oak that left a man injured Friday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to 33rd and Live Oak streets just after 2 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

It was initially believed that someone involved in the incident went into a building in that area, prompting a SWAT response. That has since been unfounded, SPD says.

Shortly after the shots fired report, police say a man showed up at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

