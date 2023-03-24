SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department Headquarters will be temporarily relocating from its original location at 201 Habersham Street.

The building will remain closed as it undergoes construction, but the headquarters will be relocated to 6600 Abercorn St. during the renovations.

Police say that normal business operations at the new location on Abercorn St. will not start until April 3.

WSAV New 3 saw the moving trucks outside of the building earlier this week.

The Savannah Police Department will be open at its other precinct locations in the meantime:

Northwest Precinct – 602 E. Lathrop Ave.

Central Precinct – 1710 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Southside Precinct – 7804 Abercorn St.

Eastside Precinct – 2250 E. Victory Drive