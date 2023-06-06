SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police recovered drugs, guns and a stolen vehicle during three separate traffic stops over the weekend.

On Friday, June 2, officers pulled over a vehicle that had previously fled from a traffic stop Officers found a stolen pistol, Oxycodone, MDMA and marijuana during the stop. The driver, 30-year-old Kahill Ellis, was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Later that same day around 8 p.m., officers saw a vehicle driving erratically and failing to stop at a stop sign. Police pulled the driver over at E. 37th and Paulsen. Officers discovered a pistol with multiple magazines and bullets, 48 Xanax pills, 6.1 grams of crack cocaine, 8 grams of marijuana, four cell phones and other drug paraphernalia. Louis Williams, 40, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, open container, failure to stop at a stop sign, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, Flock cameras alerted police of a previously stolen vehicle. Officers found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver quickly fled. The vehicle was located shortly after on E. Bolton Street. The occupants, two 16-year-old boys, attempted to leave the scene but were quickly apprehended. Officers found three firearms and ammunition. The teens were booked into RYDC on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a minor, and obstruction.