Savannah Police officer indicted in 2019 crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An officer with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) has been formally charged with reckless driving.

A Chatham County jury indicted Matthew Clay on Tuesday, Jan. 21. He is accused of causing an accident that injured a motorcyclist back on March 21, 2019.

According to the indictment, Clay was driving in a police car with his blue lights and siren on when he attempted to pass Luther Roberts, the motorcyclist, in a no-passing zone on Ross Road.

An incident report from the Georgia State Patrol states Roberts was hit as he was attempting to turn into Derst Bakery. Clay was reportedly responding to a robbery call and, according to the indictment, was traveling “in excess of 35 miles per hour above the post speed limit of 40 miles per hour.”

According to the report, it appears neither driver had on their blinkers when the crash happened. Both were taken to the hospital.

SPD confirms Clay remains employed with the department but is on restrictive duty.

The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office says the reckless driving count is considered a misdemeanor.