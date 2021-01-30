Savannah Police announces new head of End Gun Violence program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department has announced the new director of its End Gun Violence program.

Dr. Gerard V. Tate will take over the position on Monday.

“As a native of one of the most notorious gun violence hot spots in America, I have first-hand knowledge of what it is like to grow up in communities plagued by gun violence,” said Tate about his personal experience growing up in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

“My personal, academic, and occupational experiences have prepared me precisely for a role like the End Gun Violence Director for the Savannah Police Department,” he added.

Tate will be responsible for the daily management of End Gun Violence, a program implemented by the City to address gun-related issues and gang violence, and offer social services to those wishing to get out of the cycle of violence. As the head of the program, he will be responsible for engaging with the community and acquiring stakeholders to address issues that lead to gun violence.

According to Savannah Police, Tate is a Licensed Master Social Worker with previous experience as the Police and Community Engagement Specialist for the City of Ferguson, Missouri, the Police Support Services Division Manager for the Marysville California Police Department, and the Strategy and Innovation Officer for Violence Prevention and Intervention for the Government of Washington, D.C. City Administrator Office.

He is a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army. Tate was a military police officer in the criminal investigations section and served at Fort Stewart.

“The Savannah Police Department is very excited about the addition of Dr. Tate to our agency,” said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter. “Our highest priority is to address and reduce gun violence in our community. We are very fortunate to have someone with the knowledge and expertise that Dr. Tate has at the helm of this program.”