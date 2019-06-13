Savannah Police: Missing man has been located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a man who went missing in Savannah Tuesday morning was found hours later.

According to the Savannah Police Department, 67-year-old Clarence Smith, who suffers from dementia, is safe.

—

Savannah Police are looking for a man they say suffers from dementia.

Clarence Smith, 67, was last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of E. Oglethorpe Ave., according to police.

He was wearing a black shirt with pink writing on back, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Savannah Police say Smith is 5’7” and 204 lbs.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.