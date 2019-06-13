Savannah Police: Missing man has been located

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CLARENCE SMITH MISSING_1560448941671.png.jpg

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a man who went missing in Savannah Tuesday morning was found hours later.

According to the Savannah Police Department, 67-year-old Clarence Smith, who suffers from dementia, is safe.

Savannah Police are looking for a man they say suffers from dementia.

Clarence Smith, 67, was last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of E. Oglethorpe Ave., according to police.

He was wearing a black shirt with pink writing on back, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Savannah Police say Smith is 5’7” and 204 lbs.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss