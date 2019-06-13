Savannah Police: Missing man has been located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a man who went missing in Savannah Tuesday morning was found hours later.
According to the Savannah Police Department, 67-year-old Clarence Smith, who suffers from dementia, is safe.
—
Savannah Police are looking for a man they say suffers from dementia.
Clarence Smith, 67, was last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of E. Oglethorpe Ave., according to police.
He was wearing a black shirt with pink writing on back, blue jeans and gray shoes.
Savannah Police say Smith is 5’7” and 204 lbs.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.