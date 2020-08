Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police investigate a Tuesday morning shooting in the midtown area.

Officers responded to the corner of West 44th street and Burroughs street just before 3:00 a.m.

Police say a man and woman were walking in that area when two men approached them and took the woman’s purse.

Police say one of the suspects shot the man in his leg.

The man is expected to be okay.

Information on the suspects have not yet been released.

Police continue to investigate.