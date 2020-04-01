Savannah Police: Man seriously injured in W. 60th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man on W. 60th Street Tuesday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to the 200 block of W. 60th Street. There, they found a man with a “serious shooting injury” inside a home.

The man was transported for further treatment, SPD said. Additional details were not immediately provided.

As of 11 p.m., SPD remains on the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.