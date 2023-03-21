SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) saw the lowest number of St. Patrick’s Day weekend arrests than seen in recent years.

The department closed out its two-day St. Patrick’s operations with a total of 12 arrests in the event zone.

“The St. Patrick’s events were a success, with families, visitors, and locals gathering in our downtown to enjoy all the things Savannah has to offer during one of the country’s largest St. Patrick’s celebrations.” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “The low arrest totals from this year can be attributed to the more family-friendly changes the City of Savannah has made to the annual event, the hard work and long hours worked by Savannah Police Department officers, the support from public safety partners and City of Savannah staff, and the collaboration with local businesses and community organizations.”

In comparison to previous years, there were 17 arrests made in 2022, 33 in 2019, 20 in 2018 and 54 in 2017.

Of the 12 arrests made, six were drug-related charges that were a result of undercover operations by SPD’s Strategic Investigation Unit.

On March 17, undercover officers conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of four men and the seizure of 3.9 grams of cocaine, 104.8 grams of marijuana and a stolen handgun. Then, on March 18, undercover officers conducted a similar operation that resulted in the arrest of two more men and the seizure of 36.5 grams of cocaine, 1.4 grams of Ecstasy (MDMA) and 31 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms).

SPD arrested the following people in the event zone from March 17-18:

Nikul Parikh, 37 – criminal trespass/simple assault

Pete Tisdale, 35 – robbery by sudden snatch, pointing a weapon at another, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Frank Damico, 33 — simple battery

Avigal Ben-Meir, 22 – criminal trespass, damage to property

Mitchell Tillman, 27 – obstruction, resisting arrest

Ajeane Washington, 22, sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving (firearm)

Camron Roa, 19 – sale of marijuana

Keith Richard, 41 – sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine

Keith Lawton, 53 – sale of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine

John Wesley Haynes, 24 – entering auto, criminal attempt to commit entering auto, criminal attempt to commit auto theft

Rhaney Washington, 44 – possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, sale of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of controlled substance (mushrooms)

Dexter Treadwell, 26 – possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine

Georgia State Patrol(GSP) and SPD officers also conducted traffic enforcement outside of the event zone on both days. GSP made 48 DUI arrests, while SPD officers made four.

The Alcohol Beverage Compliance (ABC) Unit conducted checks and undercover operations at 44 businesses over the weekend, of which 12 failed the operation.

SPD reports that prior to the start of the parade on Friday, tow trucks removed 58 vehicles from the parade route, which amounted to slightly higher than 2022’s total of 42 tows.

Police say there were no arrests made by SPD or any other visiting law enforcement during the parade.