Savannah police make arrest in double homicide in Nottingham neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes detectives made one arrest in the June 11 double homicide on Damascus Road.

Derek Gallop Jr., 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection to this investigation, according to the Savannah Police Department.

At around 9:40 p.m. on June 11, officers responded to the 6900 block of Damascus Road and discovered four men suffering from gunshot wounds. Devonte Henneghan, 27, and James Fields Jr., 30, were pronounced dead at the scene. Michael McDaniel, 28, and Deonte Jones, 27, were treated for their injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers can choose to remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.